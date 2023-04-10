CSC urges civil servants to draw inspiration from wartime heroes

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has called on the country's 1.8 million civil servants to draw inspiration from Filipino wartime heroes' stories of patriotism and nationalism as the nation celebrates the 81st 'Araw ng Kagitingan' or Day of Valor. CSC chairperson Karlo Nograles made the call in a video message posted on April 9, wherein he enjoined civil servants nationwide to get inspiration from the selfless acts of fallen heroes by upholding the nation's interest over and above their own. He cited Jose Abad Santos, a civil servant who rose from the ranks to become the fifth Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Philippines, for his legacy of patriotism by refusing to disclose information to the Japanese Imperial Army during World War II despite being taken captive and facing execution. 'His last words were, 'Do not cry, Pepito, show these people that you are brave. It is an honor to die for one's country. Not everybody has that chance,' Nograles said, referring to Abad's parting message to his son. 'Those who fought and died for our country's freedom and liberty remind us of the values that are at the very core of our sworn duty as civil servants: patriotism, deep love, and sense of gratitude for our motherland,' he added. Nograles also expressed optimism that the legacy of fallen heroes is enough to reignite the dedication of civil servants to faithfully serve the country and band together as the nation strives to build back better. 'Pahalagahan natin ang pagbubuwis ng kanilang buhay sa pamamagitan ng pagsasabuhay ng ideolohiya ng kabutihan at malasakit sa kapwa, katapatan at kahusayan (Let us honor our heroes who sacrificed their lives by putting into practice the ideology of kindness and compassion to our fellowmen, loyalty and competence),' he added. 'Araw ng Kagitingan' is a national holiday set on April 9 every year to honor the lives of thousands of Filipino forces who fought for the country's liberty and sovereignty. This year's celebration, which fell on a Sunday, with the theme 'Kagitingan ng mga Beterano, Pundasyon ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino (Veterans' Bravery, Foundation of a United Citizenry)', was moved to April 10 through Proclamation No. 90, series of 2022 issued by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Source: Philippines News Agency