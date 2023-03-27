CSC reports biggest turnout in eligibility exams

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) said a total of 381,735 individuals took the Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) Professional and Subprofessional levels in 94 testing centers nationwide on Sunday. CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles said the number comprised 94.56 percent of the 403,567 individuals who registered for the March 26 exam for aspiring civil servants or those aspiring for promotions -- with 331,928 (out of 350,645 registrants) taking the CSE for Professional Level and 49,807 (out of 52,922) taking the Subprofessional Level. 'This could be the biggest turnout the CSC has had for a single CSE-PPT schedule,' Nograles said in a news release on Monday. He added that the recent exams were conducted because of the high number of Filipinos who wanted to get a career service eligibility, especially those whose examination schedules were postponed at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The CSC chief said no significant issues were reported among the examiners and examinees as everyone followed instructions and cooperated with the health and safety protocols announced beforehand.' During his visit at Guiguinto National Vocational High School and Marcelo H. Del Pilar National High School in the municipalities of Guiguinto and Malolos, Bulacan respectively, Nograles took the time to thank the teachers, partners in local government units, and other government personnel who served as room examiners and proctors as the Marcos administration aims to accommodate more Filipinos in the public sector workforce. 'Kami po sa CSC ay nagpapasalamat sa paglalaan ninyo ng oras at lakas para sa ating exam ngayong araw. Dahil sa inyong dedikasyon na maglingkod kahit sa araw ng Linggo, napapanatili natin ang integridad at kaayusan ng CSE (We in the CSC thank you for devoting your time and efforts for today's exams. Because of your dedication to serve even on a Sunday, we have maintained the integrity and success of the civil service examination),' Nograles said. Besides Nograles, top CSC officials also visited testing centers to inspect the actual operations of the exams and commended volunteers nationwide. Commissioner Aileen Lourdes A. Lizada visited Baguio testing centers together with Examination, Recruitment, and Placement Office Directors Prisco S. Rivera Jr. and Cherry C. Berris; Acting Executive Director IV Victoria F. Esber visited Tacloban City testing center; Asst. Commissioner Karin Litz P. Zerna made rounds in Dumaguete City; and Asst. Commissioner Ariel G. Ronquillo inspected Quezon City testing centers.

Source: Philippines News Agency