CSC reminds gov’t employees to submit 2023 SALN by April 30

MANILA: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) is reminding all government officials and employees across the nation to submit their sworn Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) for the year 2023 no later than April 30. 'We would like to emphasize to all government officials and employees the importance of submitting the updated declaration under oath of our assets and liabilities. As civil servants, it is our duty to complete this task truthfully to promote transparency and uphold the public's trust in both us and the bureaucracy,' CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles said in a news release. Under the 1987 Philippine Constitution and Republic Act No. 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, all government workers, whether regular or under temporary status, are required to file a SALN annually. The SALN must also be filed by newly hired civil servants within 30 days from the date of assumption of office, as well as within 30 days after separation from the service. Not included in the said filing requirement are the following: -- government employees serving in honorary capacity (persons who are working in the government without service credit and without pay); -- employees with position title of laborer (persons whose work depends on mere physical power to perform ordinary manual labor, and not one engaged in services consisting mainly of work requiring mental skill or business capacity, and involving the exercise of intellectual faculties); and -- casual or temporary workers (persons hired to do work outside of the usual operations of the agency/office or when there is not enough regular staff to meet service demand). The SALN should reflect the true, detailed, and sworn declaration of one's assets, liabilities, net worth, and business interests and financial connections, including those of their spouses and of unmarried children under 18 years old residing with them; and relatives in government service within the fourth degree of consanguinity or affini ty. Married individuals who are both employed in government service may file their SALN jointly or separately. Failure to file a sworn SALN and disclosure of business interests and financial connections shall be a ground for administrative disciplinary action, without prejudice to criminal and civil liabilities as prescribed by law. Under Section 50(D)(8), Rule 10 of the 2017 Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service, such failure shall be punishable with suspension of one month and one day to six months for the first offense, and dismissal from the service for the second offense. The SALN form and the frequently asked questions on filling out and filing the SALN are posted on the CSC website at www.csc.gov.ph.