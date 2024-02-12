CSC reiterates warning on unauthorized use of its name, logo

MANILA: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) on Monday warned that individuals and groups using the agency's name and logo without authority may face criminal prosecution and jail time. In a statement, CSC chairperson Karlo Nograles stressed anew that no individual or entity was given permission to use the agency's name and logo, including the old CSC emblem, for any activities or online promotions, including but not limited to solicitation, recruitment, production of materials, and enrollment to review classes. He pointed out that the unauthorized use of the CSC logo by individuals or entities without written permission, endorsement, or approval by the CSC is engaging in deceptive practices and shall be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law. 'We have received reports about the unauthorized use of the CSC logo which misleads the public and undermines the integrity of our services. To prevent potential fraud and misinformation, we strongly advise the public to be vigilant by verifying first the authenti city of any communication or transaction with entities claiming to represent the Commission,' Nograles said. He further emphasized to the public that the CSC maintains only one official account on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, and each CSC Regional Office possesses just one official Facebook Page. Nograles noted that there are also reports of unscrupulous individuals using the name of CSC officials and employees to harass employees of other government agencies to compel them to pay certain loans and obligations from individuals or lending institutions. Under Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code, 'usurpation of authority or official functions' is committed when a person knowingly and falsely represents himself to be an officer, agent or representative of any department or agency of the Philippine Government or of any foreign government, or who, under pretense of official position, shall perform any act pertaining to any person in authority or public officer of the Philippine Government or any f oreign government, or any agency thereof, without being lawfully entitled to do so. Violators found guilty of this crime shall be meted with the punishment of imprisonment. Nograles advised the public to immediately report to the CSC any encounter with individuals or groups claiming to represent the agency. Reports can be submitted through the CSC's Contact Center ng Bayan at 0908-881-6565 or through email at [email protected]. Source: Philippines News Agency