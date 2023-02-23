CSC, PASUC renew scholarship grants for fallen heroes’ families

MANILA: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) on Thursday entered into a new agreement with the Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges (PASUC) on providing scholarships for the immediate family members of civilian public officials or employees killed in the line of duty.

The scholarship program, named Pamanang Lingkod-Bayan Iskolarsyip (PLBi), aims to honor the civil servants’ dedicated performance or pursuit of their official duties, responsibilities, or functions.

Under the PLBi, the scholarship shall be given to the spouse and both legitimate and illegitimate children of the married deceased public officer or employee.

If their marital status is single, members shall refer to a niece or nephew receiving support from the deceased public officer or employee.

“Dahil sa PLBi Program ng CSC, napaaabot din natin ang malasakit para sa kanilang mga naiwang kaanak sa pamamagitan ng tulong pinansyal (Because of the CSC’s PLBi Program, we’re able to send our concern to the family members through financial help),” CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles said during the signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) with PASUC.

“Nagpapasalamat din kami sa PASUC, sa pangunguna ni President Tirso Ronquillo, dahil patuloy nating nabibigyan ng scholarship grants ang mga beneficiaries ng ating PLBi Program (We also thank the PASUC, under the leadership of President Tirso Ronquillo, as the beneficiaries of the PLBi Program continue to receive scholarship grants with their help).”

A scholarship grantee will receive one bachelor’s degree scholarship under Republic Act 10931 or the “Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act of 2017” with priority admission to any PASUC-member state college or university of their choice provided he or she qualifies for admission and meet the school’s requirements. Up to two beneficiaries are entitled to the scholarship incentive.

The scholarship covers tuition and other school fees, except, for fiduciary funds, for any baccalaureate programs.

For postgraduate studies, one beneficiary will be given a discounted tuition fee.

A joint CSC-PASUC Certificate will be issued to beneficiaries of minor age, which states that they shall be entitled to the scholarship benefits under the PLBi Program upon reaching the rightful age to pursue a baccalaureate program.

The PASUC is an association of public tertiary school-level institutions in the Philippines composed of all 114 State Universities and Colleges under the Commission on Higher Education.

The CSC-PASUC Pamanang Lingkod-Bayan Iskolarsyip was established through an MOA in August 2008.

Civilian and non-uniformed employees with permanent, temporary, probationary, elective, contractual, casual, and co-terminus status of employment, who were killed in the line of duty or those who died while in the performance of their respective functions may be nominated to the PLBi Program.

Government workers who were entitled to compensation and death benefits under existing and prospective laws and issuances are exempted from the program.

Aside from the scholarship incentive, beneficiaries of PLBi awardees are given the Pamanang Parangal sa Lingkod Bayani, a tribute where the awardee will be recognized during the flag-raising ceremony of his/her agency and a Certificate of Recognition signed by the CSC Chairperson will be handed to the bereaved family; and the Pondong Pamanang Lingkod Bayan, one-time financial assistance of PHP100,000, which will be provided to the family of the awardee.

Source: Philippines News Agency