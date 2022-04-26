﻿CSC opens more exam slots in Davao Region

To accommodate more people who want to take this year’s civil service examination, the Civil Service Commission in Davao Region (CSC-11) said they are doubling the application slots to 19,000.

CSC-11 Director Cyril Nathan Eamiguel said Tuesday the CSC central office has approved a request to increase the slots for the exam, seeing that many are interested to take it this year.

“Since the exams were postponed many times because we have to follow the restrictions to avoid the spread of Covid-19, it is apparent to witness this many applicants who are clamoring to take the exam on June 19, 2022. A CSC official observed the long lines here in SM City Ecoland and our request was approved to address the situation,” Eamiguel said.

CSC-11 implements a priority number scheme for both Professional-Level and Subprofessional Level examinees. The distribution of priority numbers started on April 21 at the designated processing center at the SM City, which operates from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“Distribution of priority number stubs will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be closed any time upon reaching the quota,” CSC-11 said in a statement over the weekend.

It said acceptance of applications will only be at SM City Davao in Ecoland, Matina.

CSC-11 officials will accommodate applicants based on the date and time slot indicated on the priority number stub.

After securing their priority stubs, applicants are advised to present these to a CSC staff stationed at the back entrance of SM City Davao Annex covered path walk. Admission starts at 9 a.m

Source: Philippines News Agency