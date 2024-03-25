CSC lauds female outstanding gov’t workers

MANILA: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) on Monday honored all women who were recognized during the recently concluded Awards Rites for the 2023 Outstanding Government Workers. 'As we celebrate Women's Month, we honor the invaluable contributions of the 20 female civil servants who emerged as winners of the 2023 Search for Outstanding Government Workers,' CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles said in a news release. 'They proved that public service knows no gender. Their extraordinary dedication and impact in advancing national development inspire not only women, but all public servants on the importance of championing gender equality and pursuing excellence in government.' On February 14, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. conferred the Presidential Lingkod Bayan (PLB) Award on six women for their exceptional contributions, which have significantly influenced public interest, security, and patrimony nationwide. They are: Raquel R. Rivera, Master Teacher I at the Alaminos City National High School in Alaminos , Pangasinan; Julie Ann A. Salido, Professor III at the Aklan State University in Banga, Aklan; Baguio Lead Contact Tracing Team Leader Donnabel T. Panes, Medical Officer V, and member Mischelle R. Junio, Administrative Assistant III; and Landbank Agent Banking (AB) Program Team members Julie Rose C. Castro, eProducts Officer, and Rosemarie N. Guevarra, Senior eProducts Specialist. Rivera was awarded for developing software program instructions that have been beneficial in teaching information and communication technology to students of Alaminos City National High School. Salido, meanwhile, used her research skills and computer expertise in designing and developing the Sea-condition Emergency Alert and Warning Apparatus for Vessels Safety or SEAWAves. She also filed for a patent and security copyright of the Prototype Hybrid Trimaran Passenger and Cargo Vessel Using Multi-Engine and Alternative Energy from Ocean Waves. Meanwhile, the Baguio Lead Contact Tracing Team, which includes Panes and Junio, p rovided prompt response in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic through the creation the Baguio Retooled Contact Tracing System. As female members of the Landbank AB Program Team, Castro and Guevarra helped launch the Landbank AB program, a form of branchless banking that enables unbanked Filipinos and those in geographically isolated areas to open Landbank accounts, withdraw and deposit funds, and pay bills to over 500 government and private billers. The awardees received a gold-gilded medallion, a plaque containing the citation and signature of the President of the Philippines, and a cash prize of PHP200,000 for individual awardees, and PHP100,000 each for members of group awardees. The CSC also recognized female awardees who were conferred the Outstanding Public Officials and Employees (Dangal ng Bayan) Award for consistent display of exemplary behavior based on the eight norms of conduct under Republic Act No. 6713, and the CSC Pagasa Award for outstanding contribution resulting in an innovative ide a or outstanding performance which directly benefit more than one department of the government. Among the winners of the Dangal ng Bayan Award were Eleonor B. Ayan, Nutritionist-Dietician III at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Cordillera Administrative Region in Baguio City; Mary Hazel B. Ballena, School Principal II at the Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division of Abra in Bangued, Abra; and Gay D. Galdo, Special Education Teacher I at DepEd - Division of Davao Oriental in Mati, Davao Oriental. Meanwhile, the awardees of the CSC Pagasa Award were Venus M. Alboruto, Education Program Supervisor in DepEd Schools Division of Surigao City; Vanessa Joy F. Calderon, Senior Science Research Specialist at the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office II in Tuguegarao City; Drolly P. Claravall, Associate Professor V at the Isabela State University - Ilagan Campus in Ilagan City; and Ronnalee N. Orteza, Director III at DOST Philippine Science High School System - Ilocos Region Campus in San Ildefonso, Ilocos Sur. Two women-led groups were also recognized: the Food Processing and Innovation Center (FPIC)-Davao led by DOST XI Supervising Science Research Specialist Mirasol G. Domingo, Senior Science Research Specialist Sheryl N. Napoco, and Science Research Specialist II Dorothy Joy M. Candilas; and the Palayamanan Project Team from Bulacan Agricultural State College led by Associate Professor V Imelda S. Navarro, Associate Professor II Imee D. Esguerra, Associate Professor V Jennifer I. Guevarra, and Associate Professor I Rhuelyn A. Ballaran. The CSC joins the whole nation in observing the 2024 National Women's Month Celebration with the theme, 'We for Gender Equality and Inclusive Society.' This year's subtheme, 'Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas; Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunayan' highlights the need to give women equitable opportunities and not be hindered by gender biases and discriminatory stereotypes. Source: Philippines News Agency