CSC invites leaders, HR officers to nat’l symposium on adaptability

MANILA: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) is inviting leaders and human resource (HR) practitioners from across the country to participate in this year's Leaders and Human Resource Symposium (LHRS) to be held both virtually and onsite in Pasay City on September 24-25, 2024. "We invite everyone to be part of this year's hybrid HR convention. This is a great opportunity to connect with industry leaders, share insights, and gain valuable knowledge," said CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles in a news release. Organized by the Civil Service Institute, the CSC's training arm, this annual learning event aims to equip HR practitioners and leaders from both the public and private sectors with the latest trends and best practices in leadership, human resource management, and organizational development (OD). "Last year, the HR Symposium attracted 4,500 government leaders, supervisors, and HR practitioners, establishing itself as the premier gathering of professionals in the field. This year, we changed the name to Lead ers and HR Symposium to highlight the crucial role of leaders in igniting new ideas and adapting to change toward public service improvement,' Nograles said. The 2024 LHRS, themed 'Adapt Beyond Limits,' will feature speakers who will discuss the continuous evolution in HR. They will emphasize the importance of adaptability in coping with change and evolving beyond conventional constraints. Participants will engage in five hybrid plenary sessions during the two-day convention namely: Adaptability in the Brittle, Anxious, Non-Linear, and Incomprehensible World; Thriving Amidst Change in Public Service: The Philippines Adaptive Capacity; Adaptability in the Philippine Civil Service; Customer and Stakeholder Experience Obsession; and Managing Societal Adaptability in the Context of Disaster Risk Reduction. Meanwhile, the six hybrid concurrent sessions on personal, organizational, and societal adaptability will provide a more focused and interactive platform for in-depth discussions on specific topics related t o leadership, HR management, and OD. For more information on the 2024 LHRS and how to register, interested individuals may visit the CSC website at www.csc.gov.ph, or at https://www.csc2024lhrs.com/. The 2024 Leaders and HR Symposium is one of the highlights of the 124th Philippine Civil Service Anniversary celebration in September 2024. Source: Philippines News Agency