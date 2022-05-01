﻿CSC honors gov’t workers on Labor Day

_:“The strength of our nation lies in its workforce, in the same way that the strength of the civil service lies in our 1.7 million civil servants.”

This was stressed by Civil Service Commission (CSC) chairperson Karlo Nograles on Labor Day, as he saluted government workers and emphasized the value of protecting their interests.

“Today, as we honor Filipino workers whose labors help lay the very foundation upon which our nation’s progress rests, let us not forget our public officials and employees who –day in and day out, in times of peace or in periods of crisis– keep the government machinery running in order to deliver the public’s much-needed programs and services,” he said.

Nograles said continuous efforts must be made to uphold the dignity of government workers in the workplace “so they, too, can be relied upon to respect the dignity, worth, and equality of others.”

He said that in one of his first public addresses as chairperson of the CSC, he committed to transforming the way the government service is professionalized.

“We should be doing more proactive programs to educate, equip, and empower civil servants and not just rely on punitive actions,” he added.” When we talk about public service, I want people to think that it is a rewarding calling that goes beyond sacrificing the welfare of your family or your mental and physical health.”

Nograles said it is both an honor and an immense responsibility to lead the central human resource agency tasked with promoting the welfare of civil servants.

“I cannot promise to solve every single issue,” he said, “but my commitment to you is that my office shall be accessible. The commission will continue to be consultative and inclusive in our decisions to serve you, our civil servants, better.”