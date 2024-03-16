CSC highlights role of civil service in ensuring gender equality

MANILA: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) is urging government agencies to continue to be at the forefront of ensuring gender equality in the public sector in line with the celebration of National Women's Month. In a statement on Friday, CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles called on government workers across the country to reaffirm the collective commitment to fostering a culture of equality and inclusiveness by recognizing the capabilities of women and embracing partnerships across all genders. 'Women's leadership, resilience, and commitment serve as an inspiration to us all. As government workers, we all have a unique role to play in shaping the future of governance and in gender mainstreaming in the entire Philippine bureaucracy. We must be champions of ensuring gender equality,' Nograles said. He noted that the CSC, as the premier human resource (HR) institution of the Philippine government, has crafted and implemented various programs and policies aimed at helping female workers navigate their multiple ro les and achieve work-life balance. To deter the occurrence of sexual harassment cases in the public sector, the CSC strengthened the provisions of the 2017 Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service, specifically those referring to the administrative proceedings for sexual harassment complaints where the offender is a government employee. The changes were primarily made to further deter sexual harassment in the public sector, as well as to harmonize the rules with Republic Act (RA) 11313 or the Safe Spaces Act and its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR). Meanwhile, the IRR of RA 11210, or the Expanded Maternity Leave Law, issued jointly by the CSC, the Department of Labor and Employment, and the Social Security System, provides women who have undergone live childbirth with 105 days maternity leave with full pay, with an option to extend for 30 days without pay. In addition to the 105 days, solo parents are entitled to 15 more days of maternity leave. Furthermore, under RA 9710, also known as the Magna Carta of Women (MCW), any female public sector employee, regardless of age and civil status, who has undergone surgery caused by gynecological disorders, may avail of special leave benefits under the provisions and IRR of the MCW. The CSC also reminded agencies to ensure inclusive HR practices by enforcing the Equal Opportunity Principle (EOP) in recruitment and appointment processes. This includes implementing the 2017 Omnibus Rules on Appointments and Other Human Resource Actions, as amended, which ensures not only standard procedures but also the fair and equal treatment of individuals in recruitment, selection, appointment, promotion, and other HR actions. The EOP aims to remove barriers and discrimination during the selection process. It also aims to ensure equal participation in, or access to, learning and development interventions based on factors such as sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, civil status, disability, religion, ethnicity, or political affiliation. 'Let e very activity for this month be a catalyst of change. Let it all inspire us to prove the potential of women, and that the power of working together can collectively contribute to building a government that is fair, inclusive, and transformative,' Nograles said. The CSC is joining the nation in observing the 2024 National Women's Month Celebration with the theme, 'WE for Gender Equality and Inclusive Society.' This year's subtheme, 'Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas; Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunayan,' highlights the need to give women equitable opportunities and not be hindered by gender biases and discriminatory stereotypes. Source: Philippines News Agency