CSC crafts strategy, plans for evolving work environment

MANILA: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) is poised to usher in policies and programs that will help government employees adapt to and excel in the evolving work environment.

Following the Directorate Conference conducted at the Development Academy of the Philippines Conference Center in Tagaytay City from Nov. 21 to 23 via hybrid mode, the CSC framed the 2024-2029 Strategy Map for various levels of the organization and formulated the agency’s goals and strategic plans for the succeeding years.

“Mahalaga para sa anumang organisasyon na may malinaw na layunin, stratehiya, at plano na gagabay sa lahat ng mga gawain nito (It is important for any organization to have a clear objective, strategy and plan that will guide it in all its activities). The CSC holds the gargantuan task of looking after government’s 1.8 million workers, and having a well-crafted and detailed strategy would help us set our direction, identify our priorities, and align our employees toward a common goal,” Nograles said in a statement on Friday.

The seminar-conference, with the theme “Creating an Agile and Productive Public Sector in the New Era of Governance”, highlighted the need to develop new and emerging skills to support and sustain the competencies and capabilities of civil servants to keep up with the shifts and transformations brought about by ever-evolving times.

Nograles said the activity was a good opportunity for the newly constituted CSC, including Commissioners Aileen Lizada and Ryan Alvin Acosta, to unite and take part in reviewing the current vision, mission and values of the CSC.

He said workplace trends brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic have a big impact on the CSC’s objectives and plans.

“Bilang pangunahing ahensya para sa human resources ng pamahalaan, ang CSC ay nakatuon sa mga pagbabagong tulad ng hybrid work arrangement, pina-igting na digitization at digitalization, at mas malawak at mas malalim na pagpapahalaga sa (As the main human resources of the government, the CSC is focused on the changes like hybrid work arrangement, enhanced digitization and digitalization, and an expanded and deeper appreciation of) employees’ well-being,” Nograles said.

Aside from the Strategy Map, the seminar also tackled Strategic Leadership and Management Framework and the Four Disciplines of Execution, and collaborated in building a shared vision of the CSC.

The event served as a venue for fellowship and camaraderie, where CSC officials got to personally meet each other again since the global pandemic halted social gatherings and other face-to-face activities.

The Directorate Conference was held with the assistance of the Australia Awards and Alumni Engagement Program with Human Capital Asia.

Source: Philippines News Agency