CSC cites successful women in various fields of expertise

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) on Monday kicked off a month-long series of activities that aim to highlight the unique strengths and capabilities of women in various fields as it joined the nation in celebrating the National Women's Month (NWM) this March.

'Nakikiisa ang buong Komisyon sa Serbisyo Sibil sa pagpupugay sa mga kababaihan sa pamahalaan na nagpapamalas ng kanilang natatanging kakayanan upang mataguyod nang husto ang serbisyo publiko. Napakahalaga ng kanilang ginagampanang tungkulin sa iba't-ibang larangan (The CSC stands in solidarity in honoring the women in government who have displayed distinctive abilities to fully promote public service. Their roles in various fields are very vital),' said CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles in a statement.

The CSC kicked off its internal NWM celebration by featuring Dr. Zenith Gaye Orozco-Bautista, Assistant Professor from the Institute of Biology of the University of the Philippines Diliman.

Orozco-Bautista, a Balik Scientist Program awardee of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), shared her story on how her strength and determination helped her succeed in her field of expertise, despite men dominating this field.

During the program, CSC officials and employees also cited important women in their lives who inspire them to be good civil servants.

Meanwhile, CSC Commissioner Ryan Alvin Acosta urged the CSC workforce to ponder on their contribution to women empowerment.

'This month's celebration provides us an opportune time to assess what and by how much have we contributed in the advocacy to promote the welfare and advance the rights of women in our lives, whether they be family members, colleagues, or peers. Then we also reflect deeper into how and what else we can do to push things for women as we move forward, noting that our contributions big or small, are contributions of great importance nonetheless,' said Acosta in his message.

'I believe that, as advocates for women empowerment, we at the CSC have taken this challenge to heart by ensuring that our programs and policies afford women meaningful participation and representation in decision-making and by promoting their individual well-being,' he added.

Other internal NWM activities slated for the month include the 'Amazing Run' which will be participated by female CSC officials and employees to showcase their physical and mental strengths.

The CSC will also conduct a continuing learning education on topics related to Gender and Development (GAD), such as balancing career and motherhood, women and technology and solo parenthood.

To cap off the NWM celebration, the CSC is set to conduct its 'Piknik sa Kalikasan' where a resource speaker will discuss provisions of the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children, the Safe Spaces Act and CSC Rules on Sexual Harassment.

Previous and incumbent female CSC officials will also be feted in the said event.

Policies for Women

As a staunch advocate of women empowerment and gender mainstreaming in the Philippine bureaucracy, the CSC has crafted and implemented various human resource policies and programs that support female workers in government.

These include guidelines on the expanded maternity leave, paternity leave, adoption leave, as well as leave for women who are victims of violence.

The CSC also issued rules on the grant of special leave benefits for women who underwent surgery due to gynecological disorder pursuant to Republic Act 9710 or the Magna Carta of Women (MCW).

The Commission also ensures inclusive human resource practices by implementing the 2017 Omnibus Rules on Appointments and Other Human Resource Actions (ORAOHRA), as amended; and the Equal Opportunity Principle (EOP) in recruitment and appointment.

ORAOHRA ensures not only standard procedure but also fair and equal treatment of individuals in the areas of recruitment, selection, appointment, promotion, and other HR actions.

On the other hand, EOP aims to remove barriers and discrimination during the selection process or in participating in or accessing learning and development interventions on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression (SOGIE), civil status, disability, religion, ethnicity, or political affiliation.

It has also strengthened provisions of the 2017 Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service, specifically those pertaining to the offense of sexual harassment, to deter the occurrence of sexual harassment cases in government.

Meanwhile, the CSC has continuously celebrated women in various fields in the government through the annual Search for Outstanding Government Workers under its Honor Awards Program

Source: Philippines News Agency