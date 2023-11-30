CSC Chair Advocates for Digitalization in Government Systems

Manila – Civil Service Commission (CSC) Chairperson Karlo Nograles emphasized the importance of digitalization in government systems. In a statement, Nograles urged government human resource management practitioners to adopt digital tools to streamline processes and improve service delivery. He highlighted that digital tool can enhance efficiency and effectiveness in serving the public.

According to Philippines News Agency, Nograles called on civil servants to support digital transformation within the bureaucracy, noting that such changes should empower rather than intimidate. He emphasized the need for continuous learning and upskilling among civil servants to stay relevant and effective in the digital age. Government human resource practitioners were encouraged to be proactive in implementing systems and processes that meet the requirements of a modern civil service.

Nograles stressed the role of human resource management practitioners in the bureaucracy's effectiveness, relying on their discretion in selecting individuals. He pointed out that digitalization is a crucial component in the human resource management process.