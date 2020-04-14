CrownBio Announces C-Suite Leadership Changes

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crown Bioscience has announced the appointment of Jean-Pierre Wery, PhD as executive chairman of the board effective immediately. Dr. Wery will also serve as chief technology officer (CTO) for JSR Life Sciences, LLC.

JSR acquired CrownBio in 2018 to expand their life science portfolio to serve the preclinical market. In this new role, Dr. Wery will lead the JSR Life Sciences companies’ collaborative efforts to identify strategic synergies and develop innovative technologies, platforms and tools for the drug and biomarker research communities. This leadership change ensures enhanced collaboration between CrownBio and the JSR Life Sciences family of companies to expand their already significant life sciences footprint.

CrownBio is also pleased to announce the appointment of Armin Spura, PhD to succeed Dr. Wery as chief executive officer, effective from April 1, 2020. As CEO, Dr. Spura will drive the global corporate strategy for CrownBio, further strengthening the company’s position at the forefront of preclinical research services across oncology, metabolic disease and inflammation.

“I have embraced and enjoyed the varied challenges inherent in growing CrownBio into a world-leading, global preclinical CRO,” said Dr. Wery. “It is now the right time to hand over the reins to Armin to lead the company into the next period of innovation and growth.”

CrownBio is a leading contract research organization (CRO) in both the drug discovery and biomarker discovery arenas with a range of innovative product portfolios available across sites in Asia, the US and Europe. CrownBio currently employs more than 700 people.

“I am delighted to join CrownBio and to continue the company’s pioneering approach to developing new solutions for our clients,” said Dr. Spura. “I believe CrownBio is uniquely innovative within the preclinical CRO arena, and that innovation will remain a core to our identity, growth and market leadership position.”

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global drug discovery and development service company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates. For more information, visit:

