Crossovers pluck bronze in PNVF Champions League

MANILA: Chery Tiggo stamped its class over College of Saint Benilde, 25-20, 25-13, 25-13, in the bronze medal match of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League at Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Saturday. Opposite hitter Mylene Paat led the Crossovers with eight attacks and three blocks, while skipper Aby Maraño scored eight kills to go with two blocks and two service aces. New addition Ara Galang also had nine attacks and a block for Chery Tiggo, which needed one hour and 21 minutes to claim victory. "It was a great fight," Chery Tiggo coach Emilio Reyes Jr. said in the post-match interview. Chery Tiggo failed to advance to the finals after losing to Petro Gazz, 21-25, 19-25, 14-25 in their knockout semifinal game on Friday. Galang said she is getting along well with her teammates. "I am happy, I enjoy it when I'm with them during practices and games," she said. 'We learned a lot before the PVL. Hopefully, we can polish our moves and work [better] as a team." Saint Be nilde, which fell to Cignal HD in the other semifinal match, was paced by opposite hitter Jhasmin Gayl Pascua, who had six attacks and one block. Skipper Jessa Dorog scored six points, while Wielyn Estoque and Clydel Catarig contributed four points each. Source: Philippines News Agency