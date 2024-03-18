Crop damage from drought hits P87.4-M in Negros Occidental

BACOLOD CITY: Damage to agriculture from drought caused by El Niño in Negros Occidental has reached PHP87.44 million, latest data of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) on Monday showed. As of March 13, total damage to rice was pegged at PHP87.034 million, and PHP442,740 to corn, as reported in some 15 local government units located mainly in the southern part of the province. Affected were 1,951.80 hectares of rice and crops planted by 2,220 farmers, the report added. The worst-hit is Kabankalan City, which incurred PHP41.9 million in crop damage, followed by Cauayan town with PHP14 million. Others with reported damage include Ilog, with PHP7.49 million; Bago City -- P7.1 million; Himamaylan City -- P3.7 million; Valladolid --PHP3.4 million; Hinoba-an --PHP2.5 million; Hinigaran --P1.75 million; Sipalay City --P1.7 million; and San Enrique -- PHP1.1 million. The municipalities of Murcia, Binalbagan, Moises Padilla, Isabela and Don Salvador Benedicto reported damage to crops at below PHP1 mi llion. Meanwhile, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Soils and Water Management (DA-BSWM) has not recommended the conduct of cloudseeding in Negros Occidental. 'They have an assessment. I have a copy, but unsigned yet. They do not recommend it,' he told reporters. Lacson said that based on the initial report, cloudseeding could damage 20,000 mango trees in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental and also 5,000 mango trees in the neighboring Guimaras province. On March 4 to 8, the team of the DA-BSWM Water Resources Management Division conducted a joint area assessment for pre-cloudseeding operation in Negros Occidental. The initiative aims to boost precipitation and supplement the natural water supply, especially in agricultural areas to lessen the effect of the El Niño phenomenon. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in an earlier report that Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City, would experience drought from the en d of February to May this year. Drought is characterized by a rainfall condition below normal for five consecutive months. Source: Philippines News Agency