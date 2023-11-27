CRN® Names Sasha Gorbatenko of Acronis as a Channel Women on the Rise

Sasha Gorbatenko of Acronis

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, is thrilled to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has chosen Alexandra ‘Sasha’ Gorbatenko, Channel Marketing Program Manager at Acronis, for its 2023 Channel Women on the Rise list. This annual list, formerly known as CRN Rising Female Stars, honors up-and-coming, dedicated, driven women who are leaving their mark and making a difference for solution providers throughout the IT channel. Sasha Gorbatenko stands at the forefront of channel marketing innovation while simultaneously driving positive change and empowerment within the tech industry.

As Channel Marketing Program Manager at Acronis, Sasha Gorbatenko, has over a decade of experience as a project manager in IT and digital marketing. In this role, she has demonstrated her prowess by successfully launching projects and efficiently overseeing distributed teams across the globe. Beyond her corporate responsibilities, Sasha has emerged as a trailblazer in the realm of diversity and inclusion (D&I). She spearheads international diversity programs and Women In Technology initiatives across various communities. Sasha is an advocate for gender equality in the IT sector and speaks on panels at industrial conferences and TEDx events. She is also a Platinum Tier facilitator for the Google “IAmRemarkable” program, where she conducts workshops to combat impostor syndrome, encourages participants to openly discuss their achievements, and provides individual career counseling.

“Being recognized on a list of strong women in the channel is an honor,” said Sasha Gorbatenko. “I’ve always seen the importance of fostering inclusivity and championing diversity in technology, and have had the opportunity to lead and collaborate with diverse teams over the years. This recognition only motivates me to continue advocating for positive change. I will use this to my advantage to further push the boundaries of what’s possible in our industry and inspire the next generation of leaders to embrace diversity as a strength rather than a challenge.'”

The fourth annual list of Channel Women on the Rise showcases an impressive lineup of nominees, meticulously chosen by the CRN editorial team. This selection process heavily relied on recommendations from esteemed channel chiefs and other channel management executives within the industry. These exceptional women are dedicated to supporting their channel partners in achieving success. They exhibit remarkable skills in various areas such as marketing, channel program management, and partner engagement, among others. Through their expertise, they effectively enhance their respective channel partner programs and initiatives.

“The CRN 2023 Channel Women on the Rise list showcases the women who are on the verge of becoming the future leaders and luminaries in the channel industry. These remarkable individuals consistently exhibit a strong commitment to innovation and excellence within the IT channel. Their collective efforts are instrumental in shaping a more promising future for the IT industry,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. “I would like to extend my congratulations to all the honorees on behalf of The Channel Company and CRN. The efforts of these emerging leaders in driving change within the IT channel will undoubtedly shape its future for years to come.”

The 2023 list of Channel will be featured online November 27th at www.CRN.com/womenontherise and in the December issue of CRN Magazine released December 4th.

