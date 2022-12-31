Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr on free transfer

ANKARA: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr signed Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo early Saturday on free transfer.

“History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation, and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome Cristiano Ronaldo to your new home Al-Nassr,” the Saudi club wrote on Twitter.

The club put a picture on social media with Ronaldo posing with an Al-Nassr jersey.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner became a free agent in November after cutting ties with Manchester United.

This winter, he played for Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but the Portuguese national team was eliminated by Morocco 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

Ronaldo, 37, who is a former Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United forward, won local titles with those clubs.

He is also a five-time UEFA Champions League winner, four with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United.

Separately, the experienced forward led Portugal to the UEFA Euro 2016 title

