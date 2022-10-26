Crimes lower by 59% during 2022 Masskara Festival

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) reported a decrease of 59.33 percent in crimes in the just-concluded Masskara Festival compared to those recorded during the festivity in 2019.

The festival, which attracts thousands of revelers annually until its culmination on the fourth Sunday of October, was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In this year’s festivity, from Oct. 1 to 23, the police logged 61 crimes, without a major incident in all festival sites, while in 2019, there were 161 crimes recorded for the duration of the festival.

Col. Thomas Joseph Martir, police city director, said in a statement on Tuesday the “whole-of-nation” approach, which they implemented together with other government agencies during major events, made the festivity peaceful and orderly.

“The security preparations and the deployment of Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel with the force multipliers also proved effective in all of the festival venues,” he added.

The festival highlights included the visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos on Sunday, which was secured by more than 2,000 BCPO personnel, Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, Police Regional Office-Western Visayas and other PNP units across the region, along with several peacekeeping volunteer groups.

Augmentation forces were also provided by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Festival director Pinky Mirano-Ocampo thanked the PNP and the various law enforcement agencies for ensuring a safe celebration for everyone in Bacolod.

“We are much grateful to the help extended by our law enforcers to ensure that peace and order was maintained throughout the festival,” she said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency