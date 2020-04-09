Crimes in SoCot down 20% in Q1

The number of crimes in South Cotabato province dropped by about 20 percent in the first three months of the year, and the trend is expected to continue with the total lockdown in the area due to the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis.

Col. Jemuel Siason, South Cotabato police director, said Wednesday they recorded a total of 1,037 crime incidents from January to March, a significant drop from the 1,297 in the last quarter of 2019.

Citing data from the Investigative and Detective Management Unit of the South Cotabato Police Provincial Office, Siason said the number of crimes against persons decreased to 63 from 100 in the previous quarter.

The decline was seen in the reported index crimes such as murder, homicide, rape, and physical injuries, he said.

Crimes against property–which include robbery, theft and car theft–dropped to 43 cases from 57 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the non-index crimes such as acts of lasciviousness, alarm and scandal, estafa and threats, he said the number of incidents decreased to 127 from 157 in the previous quarter.

Siason said the biggest drop was recorded in the number of traffic-related incidents–from 717 in the fourth quarter last year to 540 in the first quarter.

He said the recorded crime incidents in the province’s 10 towns and lone city declined significantly following the implementation starting March 21 of the enhanced community quarantine and calibrated total lockdown in the area.

South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. initially extended the quarantine period up to April 30, based on the joint Soccsksargen Regional Inter-Agency Task Group and the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force on CoVid-19.

Siason said the police expect a major drop “in our crime statistics until the end of the lockdown period.”

The official said they have not slowed down with regular law enforcement activities although most of their personnel are currently assigned in the front-lines in the fight against Covid-19 in the province.

“We have not turned our backs on our very mission — that is to enforce the law, prevent and control crimes, maintain peace and order, and ensure public safety and internal security, with the active support of the community,” he added. (PNA) SOURCE: Philippiness News Agency