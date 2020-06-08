Crime syndicate member killed, cop wounded in Albay shootout

A member of a notorious crime syndicate in Albay was killed while a policeman was hurt during a shootout on Monday morning in a remote village in Libon town in Albay province, a police report said.

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of Police Regional Office-5 (PRO-5), said a group of police and military personnel were about to serve a warrant of arrest to six members of the Concepcion crime syndicate in Barangay Molosbolos when they were attacked by said group at around 3:00 a.m.

The attack prompted members of the police and military team to retaliate and engage the crime group led by Gilbert Concepcion to a firefight that resulted in the death of one alias “Dodoy”.

A member of the police Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) team was also wounded in the encounter.

Recovered from the fight scene were a .40-caliber pistol, an M16 assault rifle, and assorted magazines and ammunition.

The report said listed in the arrest warrant were Gilbert Concepcion, Ramson Concepcion, Wilfredo Sasota, Cesar Amarillo, and a John and Jane Doe, all residents of Barangay Molosbolos.

The police said the Concepcion gang is engaged in gun-for-hire, robbery, and other criminal activities.

Source: Philippines News Agency