Crime rate in Soccsksargen drops amid ECQ

The enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in almost all areas of Soccsksargen has led to a decline in the region’s crime rate, police said Friday.

Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, director of Police Regional Office (PRO) 12 (Soccsksargen), said crime rate has dropped to some percent 49 percent in just 20 days of the ECQ implementation and the corresponding enhanced law enforcement operations starting March 14.

Corpus said a 60-percent decrease was noted in the crimes of murder, homicide, robbery, theft, physical injury, car theft, and rape compared to 2019 crime statistics.

“So far, we are generally peaceful. There are only a few incidents of major crimes that have been reported to us, but rest assured that PRO-12(‘s) anti-illegal drugs operations, as well as other law enforcement operations against criminality still continue,” he said.

Based on PRO-12 data, peace and order index records, composed of index and non-index crimes, have dropped from 603 to 352, or 41.63 percent, since the implementation of the ECQ in the region.

“We are after the deflation of crime incidents even without this coronavirus,” Corpus said, adding that the ECQ helped a lot in reducing crime incidence.

He noted that such is the anatomy of crime.

“People stay at home and lawless elements have nobody to victimize,” Corpuz said.

Corpus said local government units and law enforcement agencies must continue to work closely in encouraging the public to stay inside their residences to defeat both crimes and the pandemic crisis.

Soccsksargen comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Sarangani, and the cities of Cotabato, Kidapawan, Tacurong, Koronadal, and General Santos. Source: Philippines News Agency