Crime rate drop, solution key in performance award for NorMin police

CAGAYAN DE ORO: The declining trend of crime rate in the Northern Mindanao region was a major factor that led to the awarding of the Performance Governance System (PGS) award for the Police Regional Office-10 (PRO-10). On Monday, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. led here the conferment of the PGS Institutionalized Status to PRO-10 as a result of passing the evaluation process and meeting the mandatory requirements for the fourth and final stage. 'Institutionalized status signifies the highest level of commitment to governance reforms and performance excellence. PRO-10 has demonstrated exceptional dedication in implementing strategic initiatives and ensuring that these efforts have a positive impact on the community,' Acorda said during the ceremony at the PRO-10 headquarters here. PGS is a framework for formulating and implementing strategies aimed at governance reform capacities towards better service delivery. In the evaluation, PRO-10 saw a reduction in monthly crime rates from 85.2 percent in 2014 to 24.7 percent in 2021, a decrease of 60.45 percent. Another was the drop in the number of average monthly index crime rate from 36.4 percent in 2014 to 3.50 percent in 2022. This also resulted in an increase in crime-solving efficiency from 29.5 percent in 2014 to 96.8 percent in 2022; and a crime-solution efficiency rate from 27.18 percent to 81.28 percent in the same year period. In his acceptance speech, PRO-10 director Brig. Gen. Ricardo Layug Jr. said the conferment marks the beginning of new challenges for them focused on sustaining strategic initiatives, activities, and best practices to better serve the people in the region. Source: Philippines News Agency