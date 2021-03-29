Crime group member dies in Zambo Sibugay clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY--Police killed an alleged crime group member in a shootout Saturday afternoon was killed in Zamboanga Sibugay province, a police official said.

Col. Albert Larubis, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, said Jay-ar Nalica Rufin, a member of a local crime group headed by a certain "commander" Manny Nain, died in the shootout in Barangay Bawang, Buug town.

Larubis said Nain and his six followers opened fire on the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) personnel who were responding to a report of an illegal cockfighting activity in the area.

Patrolman Jose Edilberto Rellente sustained a minor wound during the incident.

Larubis said Nain and his five other followers fled the scene and were being pursued by a team of police and military personnel.

Authorities recovered from the clash site a caliber .45 pistol and ammunition.

Larubis said Nain's group is involved in gun-for-hire and other criminal activities in Buug and nearby areas. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency