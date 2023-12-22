Creation of nat’l pyrotechnic regulatory body pushed

Bulacan: The Philippine Pyrotechnics Manufacturers and Dealers Association Inc. (PPMDAI) has proposed to lawmakers the creation of a national pyrotechnic regulatory board to come up with proper rules and policies for the industry. In an interview Friday, Celso Cruz, PPMDAI chairman emeritus, said the board shall be composed of the Philippine National Police (PNP), industry stakeholders, departments of Science and Technology, Trade and Industry, Health, and other agencies that could oversee the fireworks industry. Cruz said their group in coordination with the PNP had proposed amendments to Republic Act (RA) 7183 -- an act regulating the sale, manufacture, distribution, and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices, or selling illegal or substandard fireworks or firecrackers -- and came out with revised implementing rules and regulations (IRR) in 2012. However, the provisions in the said revised IRR are still not being properly implemented to date, he said. He said their group has come up with prop er chemical formulations compared to the old that use potassium chlorate, a volatile chemical ingredient that is susceptible to accidental explosions, and now uses the more stable potassium perchlorate. Meanwhile, fireworks stakeholders are appealing to the Department of the Interior and Local Government to help them on the proper implementation of RA 7183 also known as the Firecracker Law, before proposing a nationwide ban on firecrackers. PPMDAI president Lea Alapide said the law was created in 1992 and 31 years later, its provisions are still not properly implemented. Under the law, its administrator is the PNP and local government units can help in the implementation. Alapide said illegal fireworks manufacturers or those without necessary permits and licenses continue to exist, leading to accidental explosions that cause loss of lives and injuries to the public. She said by properly implementing the provisions of the law, accidents can be minimized, if not eradicated. Recently, five persons were arr ested for illegally manufacturing firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices in Bocaue, San Ildefonso, and Sta. Maria, all in Bulacan. Lt. Col. Jacquiline Puapo, Bulacan Provincial Police Office officer in charge, said the suspects were caught manufacturing illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices and failed to present a license, permit, and other pertinent documents. They will be charged with violation of RA 7183 before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor Office. Source: Philippines News Agency