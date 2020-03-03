Creation of National Academy of Sports system gets House nod

A measure creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) System is a step closer to becoming a law after it hurdled third reading approval at the House of Representatives.

With 206 affirmative votes, zero negative vote, and no abstention, the chamber passed on final reading House Bill 6312, which proposes the establishment of the National Academy of Sports System to enhance the athletic skills and talents of Filipino students.

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, a main author of the bill, said the proposed NAS would serve as the premier training center for Filipino athletes and will be a catalyst that would ignite sports development in the country as it aims to create a "world class grassroots sports program."

"Through this measure, we hope to inspire our youth to engage in sports and subsequently allow them to develop the essential traits to usher in a new generation," Cayetano said.

The bill provides that the construction of the main campus and its sports facilities and amenities shall be at New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

Under the measure, a Board of Trustees shall be created with the Department of Education Secretary as Chairperson and the Philippine Sports Commission Chairperson as Vice Chairperson.

The Board shall be tasked to formulate policies for the operation of the NAS system; approve the curricula, course of study, and rules of discipline; approve scholarship grants, stipends, and other allowances; and identify the regional branches of the NAS System, among others.

Cayetano noted that the NAS would provide scholarships and other benefits for deserving students who have shown potential and talent in the field of athletics and sports in the same manner that schools grant scholarships to students who excel academically.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY