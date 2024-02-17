Creamline sets sights on 3rd straight PVL All-Filipino crown

MANILA: Creamline already has eight titles in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) but the determination to get another one remains just as strong for the Rebisco franchise. On Tuesday, the Cool Smashers will kick off their quest for a third consecutive All-Filipino Conference crown at Philsports Arena in Pasig City. Coach Sherwin Meneses knows the tough challenge ahead as Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho, Cignal, Chery Tiggo, PLDT, Akari, Nxled, Galeries Tower and Farm Fresh, and even newcomers Capital1 and Strong Group are eager to dethrone them. 'Creamline's goal is to win championships. But the question is 'how are we going to do it?'' Meneses said in an interview over the weekend. Creamline's back-to-back All-Filipino titles raised its total haul to seven since 2017. 'One point at a time lang kami, trabaho lang, preparation, kung sino 'yung kalaban, magpe-prepare kami ng mabuti. Hopefully, maging maganda 'yung result ng mga games namin (We take it one point at a time, just work, preparation, whoever the oppon ent is, we will prepare well. Hopefully, the results of our games will be good)," he said. Former Choco Mucho skipper Bea de Leon has been added to Creamline's formidable roster, led by Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Alyssa Valdez, Michele Gumabao, Kyle Negrito, Pangs Panaga and Bernadette Pons. Meneses hopes the veteran players would quickly adjust to his system. ''Yung preparation namin this conference is almost the same lang the last time out. Lagi lang namin tini-training na mabawasan 'yung mga errors namin, 'yung mga basic error and syempre talagang 'yung ibang team nagpalakas sila, so ready naman kami this conference (Our preparation for this conference is almost the same as the last time. We are always training to reduce our errors, the basic errors and of course, the other teams really strengthened themselves, so we are ready for this conference)," Meneses said. Source: Philippines News Agency