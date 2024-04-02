CRASH VICTIM MEGAT ASHMAN AQIF TO BE BURIED IN CHRISTCHURCH TOMORROW

IPOH, Megat Ashman Aqif Megat Irman Jefni, a Malaysian student who was killed in a recent road accident in Lake Tekapo, New Zealand at the Muslim Cemetery in Bromley, Christchurch tomorrow afternoon. His grandmother, Nor Hanita Meor Mohd Nor, 62, confirmed the matter, adding that his mother, Noor Aishah Abdul Latif, 49, will leave this evening on a Singapore Airlines flight from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) together with his sister, Megat Rayyan Dashrin, 18. 'Actually, we, his family have accepted his passing and also that he will be buried there. When (his father, Megat Irman Jefni Megat Khashusaini, 49) was headed there (to New Zealand) I did say it would be best for him to be laid to rest there. 'Initially his mother didn't go (to New Zealand), but coincidentally, she managed to get a flight with her youngest child this evening, so they will arrive there at 10 am tomorrow,' she said when contacted by Bernama today, adding that funeral prayers will be held after Zohor prayers at the Sul tan Yussuf Mosque, Rapat Setia here tomorrow. Megat Ashman Aqif's grandfather had previously mentioned his intention of bringing back his grandson's body to Perak for burial but a decision had yet to be reached at that time. Megat Ashman Aqif, along with Wan Nur Adlina, students of University of Canterbury were killed in a road accident at 1.45 pm local time, March 30 while fellow students, Nur Firas Wafiyyah and Lya Issable Walton, along with Muhamad Faris Mohd Fairusham, a Victoria University of Wellington student, were injured. Source: BERNAMA News Agency