Cradlepoint Signs on Tech Data Distribution Partner in Southeast Asia to Fuel Wireless WAN and 5G Expansion

Appoints APAC Senior Director for Distribution

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced a distribution partnership with Tech Data in Southeast Asia. The distribution partnership will enable Cradlepoint to accelerate operations initially in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, with plans to expand into other markets in the region longer term. Cradlepoint’s Chris Joseph has also been appointed as Senior Director, Distribution, Asia Pacific, responsible for managing distribution partners in the region.

“According to data and analytics firm, Global Data, Asia-Pacific will be the leading region globally in terms of 5G technology adoption, with 1.14 billion subscribers, accounting for 65% of global 5G subscriptions by 2024*. We’re seeing that demand for wireless network connectivity is growing across the Southeast Asia region, and businesses are gearing up to take advantage of the solutions and applications to be enabled by incoming 5G networks,” said Gavin Wilson, Managing Director APAC, Cradlepoint. “The partnership between Cradlepoint and Tech Data in the region gives channel partners the best chance of taking advantage of this growing demand for Wireless WAN solutions, given Cradlepoint’s market leadership in cloud-based wireless network edge solutions and Tech Data’s scale and reach in the region.”

“The senior appointment of Chris Joseph, who will be responsible for growing and managing our distributors in the region, coupled with Tech Data’s knowledge and experience in primary networking, IoT, mobility and cellular connectivity, puts Cradlepoint APAC in good stead to meet our goal to grow a channel-based business focused on the Enterprise segment,” added Gavin.

“We are delighted to be chosen as a Distribution Partner for Cradlepoint. The partnership will help optimise the cloud-based wireless network edge solutions of Cradlepoint throughout the Southeast Asia region,” said Sundaresan K, Vice President APAC Next Generation Technologies & General Manager India, Tech Data.

Chris Joseph has been with Cradlepoint for four years, working in Director of Strategic Accounts and Channel Director roles. Prior to Cradlepoint, he was Regional Sales Manager at MobileIron. He also spent time at NetComm Wireless and Optus and almost 10 years at Nortel. Based in Melbourne, Australia, Chris will report to Lisa Wight, Vice President, Global Distribution and Partner Programs.

Tech Data works with National Network Resellers, Value Added Resellers, Managed Service Providers, National Service Providers, System Integrators and Carriers as Managed Service Providers in the Asia Pacific region.

* Asia-Pacific will lead 5G technology adoption by 2024, Global Data, 13 January 2020

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint’s NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things – anywhere. More than 25,000 businesses and government agencies worldwide, including many Global 2000 organisations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson’s Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint headquarters is in Boise, Idaho, with development centres in Silicon Valley and India and international offices in the UK and Australia. www.cradlepoint.com

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. The company’s end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialised skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow, and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 90 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 11 straight years.

