Crackdown readied vs. ‘habal habal’ terminals, colorum riders

The government will soon conduct a crackdown against habal habal terminals and unregistered motorcycle taxis operating outside the three approved motorcycle taxi transport network companies (TNC).

In a press conference Thursday, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Arturo Jojo Garcia warned that the agency's enforcers, as well as that of other law enforcement agencies, will close all habal habal terminals or terminals of unregistered motorcycle taxis without an online presence.

Ang mga habal habal terminals, nag warning na ako sa kanila for the past two weeks. Ang habal habal kasi walang app. Ang habal habal, may terminal. I gave orders sa lahat, ayoko na makakita ni isang terminal ng habal habal (I have warned habal habal terminals for the past two weeks. Habal habal have no apps. They have terminals. I gave orders to all that I don't want to see even a single habal habal terminal), Garcia said.

Garcia said safety concerns are the primary reason for the crackdown.

Basta iligal delikado. May nahuli pa nga si Bong (Nebrija) na walang lisenya, walang rehistro. Charge diyan colorum, pwede i impound (If it's illegal, it's dangerous. Edsa Special Traffic and Transport Zone head Edison Nebrija caught one without a license, no registration. The charge was operating without a franchise, it can be impounded), Garcia said.

He also encouraged the public to report any habal habal terminals still operating to assist government enforcers in the removal of such illegal transport services.

Sa mga netizens po, kapag may nakita kayo, kuhanan niyo ng picture, i send niyo sa MMDA Facebook, para at least makita rin namin, tulungan niyo kami (For netizens, if they spot one, take a picture, send it to the MMDA Facebook page so that we could see it, so you could help us), Garcia said.

Meanwhile, Motorcycle Taxi Pilot Study Technical Working Group (TWG) chair Antonio Gardiola, Jr. said that aside from habal habal terminals, traffic enforcers from OLEA such as the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group, Land Transportation Office, will apprehend unregistered motorcycle taxis, including those from Angkas, Move It, and JoyRide.

He said that motorcycle taxi platforms blatantly operating without approval and without following the TWG's guidelines may face blacklisting by the end of the study period.

If blatant 'yung violations (If the violations are blatant), by the end of the study, part of the report will be blacklisting, Gardiola said.

He cited Sampa, an online motorcycle taxi booking platform, as one of the blatant violators of the pilot study for operating without approval from the TWG.

He added that the master list which contains the names and details of approved riders will only be given to OLEA enforcers to check for colorum riders.

Gardiola announced that a total of 51,925 riders have been registered so far nationwide to participate in the motorcycle taxi pilot study, with the remaining unused cap of 11,075 to be redistributed among the three approved TNCs until the study's conclusion on March 23.

In January, Gardiola announced that the nationwide rider cap for motorcycle taxis have been increased to 63,000 45,000 in Metro Manila and 9,000 each for Metro Cebu and Cagayan de Oro City, to be divided among the three TNCs.

NegOcc animal raisers seen to benefit from agri SRPs

Animal raisers in Negros Occidental are set to benefit from the proposed suggested retail prices (SRPs) for agriculture products such as chicken and fish.

Soon, the Department of Agriculture (DA) is expected to start implementing SRPs for agricultural products amid the continued high prices of the said commodities.

Dr. Renante Decena, provincial veterinarian, on Wednesday said this could benefit livestock and poultry raisers since the live weight prices of their commodities are very low compared to that of meat.

For instance, a live broiler has a farmgate price of only PHP70 while dressed chicken is sold by as much as PHP155 per head. The live weight price of a pig is only PHP95 while pork already costs PHP220 per kilogram.

To me, this is disadvantageous to the raisers and producers, Decena said.

In Negros Occidental, the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) livestock and poultry monitoring focuses on the price and supply in every local government unit or district.

For live animals, the monitoring is through auction markets while for meat products, through public markets province wide.

Decena said setting SRPs on agricultural products would be advantageous to local backyard raisers because commercial raisers already have integrators that give value chain to their products.

The SRPs will provide backyard raisers a good avenue to compete with commercial ones, he added.

Decena also said the PVO is pushing for value adding among hog raisers such as selling through meat shops and engaging in meat processing.

They can compete if they will do marketing, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency