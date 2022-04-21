﻿CPP-NPA sympathizers in Nueva Ecija denounce terrorism

At least 14 sympathizers of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) operating in Nueva Ecija on Thursday formally cut ties with the terrorist group to support the continuing peace and development program of the government.

Brig. Gen. Matthew P. Baccay, regional director of the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3), said the 14 CPP-NPA supporters were members of the Liga ng Manggagawang Bukid (LMB) and Alyansang Mangbubukid sa Gitnang Luzon (AMGL) under the Kilusan ng Magsasaka ng Pilipinas (KMP).

He said the government’s relentless anti-insurgency campaign had resulted in their voluntary withdrawal of support to the terrorist group and pledge of allegiance to the national government.

“The voluntary denouncement of the group was the product of the continuous joint efforts of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC) and its persistent campaign on anti-terrorism,” Baccay said in a statement.

He said the local peace engagement activities of the Department of the Interior and Local Government that are being carried out by the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Army, including information dissemination and situational interview, have made the CPP-NPA sympathizers aware of the government’s various programs.

“They became aware of the various programs being offered by the Duterte administration which will give them the opportunity to change their lives and correct the mistakes they have committed due to deception,” Baccay said.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The NDF has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the ATC on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency