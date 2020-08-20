Covid occupancy rate in Region 6 DOH-hospitals in critical stage

The occupancy rate of wards dedicated for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients in the Department of Health (DOH)-retained hospitals in the Western Visayas have reached critical stage.

DOH has four retained hospitals in the region namely the Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) in this city’s Mandurriao district, Western Visayas Sanitarium in Sta. Barbara, and Don Jose S. Monfort Medical Center Extension Hospital in Barotac Nuevo, all in Iloilo province and the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) in Bacolod City.

“The occupancy rate of our Covid ward and isolation wards in DOH-retained hospitals is now in critical stage,” said Dr. Jessie Glen Alonsabe, DOH-Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD6) regional epidemiologist, on Thursday’s virtual presser.

He said the WVMC has 100 percent occupation rate for its Covid-19 ward while its isolation ward is 82 percent occupied.

The Don Jose S. Monfort Medical Center Extension Hospital has 61.9 percent occupancy rate for isolation ward; the Western Visayas Sanitarium has 87.5 percent occupancy rate for Covid-19 ward and 54.17 percent for its isolation ward; and the CLMMRH has 100 percent and 63.64 percent occupancy rates for its Covid-29 ward and isolation ward, respectively.

WVMC has 10 dedicated beds for the Covid-19 ward and 86 for isolation wards. The Don Jose S. Monfort Medical Center Extension Hospital has 13 isolation beds; Sanitarium has eight beds for Covid-19 ward and 22 isolation beds; while the CLMMRH has 14 Covid-19 beds and 22 beds in the isolation ward.

“The isolation wards are for mild cases or ILI (influenza-like illness) whereas the Covid ward is for moderate to critical to severe cases,” he said.

Alonsabe also reported that the region has 78 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, 57 new recoveries, and four additional fatalities.

He said that 76 of the new cases are local cases while two other cases are a locally stranded individual and a returning overseas Filipino. They came from the 909 laboratory results released by the subnational and molecular laboratories in the region on Thursday.

The new cases are from Iloilo province with 16; two from Guimaras; 32, Iloilo City; 19, Negros Occidental, and nine from Bacolod City.

The new record brought to 3, 152 the total cumulative confirmed cases in the region; 1,660 are active cases, 1,442 are recovered and 50 deaths.

The recoveries came from Bacolod City with 30, 14 from Iloilo province, four from Capiz, three from Negros Occidental, and one from Iloilo City.

The fatalities included a 53-year-old male, 60- and 83-year-old females from Negros Occidental, and a 78-year old male from Bacolod City.

Source : Philippines News Agency