Covid is not a death sentence: survivors

Two front-liners who contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) while in the line of duty and eventually recovered share their stories of hope in the battle against the so-called invisible enemy.

In the Department of Health’s weekly Survivors Speak series, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran and Department of Public Works and Highway Build, Build, Build Committee chairperson Anna Mae Lamentillo said they were “in shock” when told that they tested positive for Covid-19.

Libiran said the most important “life-changing” lesson from her experience is that facing her own mortality re-energized her passion to continue serving the people.

“I became more empathic na huwag magpapa-apekto sa sinasabi ng iba dahil hindi death sentence ang pagkakaroon ng Covid-19 (I became more empathic not to let it affect me because contracting Covid-19 is not a death sentence,” she said. “Hindi rin ako na-discourage na tumigil sa pagsisilbi sa bayan kasi ang naisip ko, kung matatakot ako, sino na lang tutulong sa mga taong mas higit na nangangailangan ngayong panahon ng pandemya (I wasn’t discouraged to stop serving because if I give in to fear, who would help those who need help at this time of pandemic).”

For Lamentillo, feeling anxious after a positive diagnosis is normal, but she cautioned about allowing oneself to be drowned in those feelings, especially during the critical 14-day isolation period.

“The fear pushes people to the wall,” she said. “So importante talaga na tine-text at tinatawagan ka ng mga mahal mo sa buhay habang naka-isolate ka (It is important that your loved ones text and call you while in isolation). At the same time, you also have the responsibility to inform everyone who you interacted with, because you could have exposed them to the virus. Contact tracing is vital.”

Both of them were always mobile, visiting offices, transport systems, and even hospitals in the campaign to curb the spread of the disease.

The two said they follow the minimum health protocols such as wearing face masks and face shields, observing physical distancing, and not staying long in crowded places. But the two knew that at one point they had been exposed to a person who contracted the disease, prompting them to take tests.

After getting the results, they went into self-quarantine, informed their families and colleagues, and chose to be proactive in determining their health status, despite not showing any symptoms.

After 14 days they were pronounced recovered and could go back to their normal lives, including work in public service.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reminded the public to remain vigilant and regularly follow the minimum health standards.

She also added that the campaign called BIDA Solusyon — which stands for B – Bawal walang mask; I – I-sanitize ang mga kamay, iwas hawak sa mga bagay; D – Dumistansya ng isang metro; at A – Alamin ang totoong impormasyon — is ongoing.

“Sa mga simpleng alituntunin na ito, mas matutulungan natin ang ating mga front-liner tulad nina Asec. Libiran at Chairwoman Lamentillo na hindi iniinda ang mga panganib dulot ng virus na ito, magampanan lamang ang kanilang mga tungkulin para sa bayan,” she said.

In the same presser, the department reported 16,459 recoveries following the implementation of the time-based recovery strategy of Oplan Recovery, bringing the national total to 131,367.

The time-based and symptom-based recovery strategies are part of Oplan Recovery, an initiative that the department activated to monitor the status of confirmed Covid-19 deaths and recoveries.

It tags a patient as recovered when certain conditions are met even without repeat RT-PCR testing; the tagging procedure is recommended by the Philippine College of Physicians, and the Philippine Society of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.

“Dahil po sa prosesong ito, mas nakakasiguro tayo na ang lahat ng mga datos na aming inilalabas ay tama. Ito rin po ang magpapatunay na malaki ang chance na ang bawat Covid-19 patient na maka-recover ay makabalik sa dati nilang pamumuhay — hindi lamang para sa kanilang pamilya kundi pati na rin sa komunidad na kanilang kinabibilangan (In this process we are assured that all data that we release are correct. This would also prove that there is a big chance that every Covid-19 patient who recovers can go back to their normal lives, not just for their families but also the community),” Vergeire said.

The process of tagging time-based recoveries only applies to mild and asymptomatic confirmed cases but not for severe and critical cases, nor for immunocompromised patients, she said.

“Patuloy pa rin po namin pinaalalahanan ang publiko na napaka-importante na mag-self isolate na agad kung makakaranas ng mga sintomas tulad ng trangkaso bago pa man magpa-test (We continue to remind the public to self-isolate as soon as they experience symptoms such as flu even before getting tested),” she added. “Lagi rin po natin tatandaan na ang Covid-19 ay hindi isang death sentence bagkus ang stigma na kaugnay dito ang mas nakakabahala (Also remember that Covid-19 is not a death sentence; the stigma that’s connected to it makes it worrisome.”

She clarified that there is no need to get tested after carefully observing the 14-day isolation period and being assessed as recovered by a physician.

