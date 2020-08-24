Covid-19 threat holds off plan to reopen Samar’s Sohoton Cave

The opening of Sohoton Cave in Basey town scheduled this month has been suspended due to the rising local threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

Mayor Luz Ponferrada said they are not certain yet when the municipality will push through with the opening of this tourism site since the number of Covid-19 cases is surging in their town and other parts of the region.

“Besides, no visitors will probably dare to come considering the predicament we are in right now,” Ponferrada said in a phone interview on Monday.

The town initially planned to open the Sohoton Cave Natural Bridge Park and other destinations to the public this month.

The site now features lighting inside the cave, allowing tourists to fully appreciate its natural beauty inside.

The PHP6-million project and funded by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) is set for turn-over this month.

However, the mayor informed their municipal tourism officer to hold the plan due to the local transmission of the deadly virus.

Sohoton Cave is a famous tourist destination that is also known for its beautiful handcrafted “banig” or mat that is made from a grass called “tikog”.

Operation of activities in Sohoton cave is run by people’s organization, the Sohoton Service Cooperative, which is already expecting to resume their operation after almost five months of closure.

Aside from Sohoton Cave Natural Bridge Park, another natural attraction in town is the Balantak Falls.

Basey town has 93 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 29 recoveries.

Source: Philippines News Agency