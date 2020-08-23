Covid-19 requires gov’t’s ‘full attention’: Palace

Malacañang on Sunday distanced itself from efforts of a pro-Duterte group to establish a revolutionary government, saying the administration’s focus remains to be on coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) response.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque explained that the call to establish a revolutionary government came from a private group and not the government.

“The organizers are free to publicly express their opinion,” Roque said in a statement.

Roque emphasized that the government is too busy finding ways to cushion the socioeconomic impact of the lockdowns that arise from the prevailing health crisis.

“The focus, however, of the Administration is addressing Covid-19 and mitigating its socioeconomic impact,” he said.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic requires the government’s “full attention”.

“The most pressing and most urgent concern, which requires the Executive’s full attention, is the gradual opening of the economy while safeguarding the people who are working/going back to work amid the pandemic,” he added.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,933 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the country’s total infections to 187,249.

Twenty-six more fatalities were reported, bringing the country’s total death toll to 2,966 while another 436 were reported to have recovered, increasing the total recoveries to 114,921.

On Saturday, the People’s National Coalition for Revolutionary Government and Charter Change assembled at Clark Freeport in Pampanga to present a resolution to establish a revolutionary government and adopt a new federal constitution.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, confirmed that he received an invitation from the group last August 17.

However, he failed to make it to the meeting because the physical copy of the invitation did not reach him personally.

The group also sent invitations to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief, Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay.

In previous speeches, Duterte himself threatened to impose a revolutionary type of government instead of declaring martial law amid alleged destabilization plots by his critics and detractors.

Source: Philippines News Agency