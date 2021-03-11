Covid-19 recoveries in Central Luzon breach 25K mark

The total number of patients who recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Central Luzon has breached the 25,000 mark since the onset of the pandemic last year.

The Central Luzon Center for Health Development (CLCHD), in its regional case bulletin released Tuesday night reported 26 new recoveries, bringing the total to 25,008.

These figures represent 81.5 percent of the total 30,690 confirmed infections in the region.

The region’s active cases stand at 4,617, including the 149 new cases reported on March 9. Of the total, 2,081 are asymptomatic cases, 16 are mild, 2,368 are moderate, 79 are severe and 73 are critical.

The total number of those who succumbed to Covid -19 in the region is 1,065, which is 3.5 percent of the total caseload.

The CLCHD said 47 of the 90 ICU beds dedicated to patients with Covid-19 in the region are available, along with 979 of 1,230 isolation beds, 403 of 499 ward beds, and 65 of 79 ventilators.

The CLCHD reminded the public not to be complacent and minimum health standards must still be followed amid the vaccination rollout.

A total of 3,851 doses of Sinovac vaccines were delivered to the region last Saturday for the inoculation of the medical front-liners.