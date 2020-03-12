Covid-19 PUIs recorded in Caraga Region

The Department of Health in the Caraga Region (DOH-13) reported three cases of Patients Under Investigation (PUIs) for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

DOH-13 Director Jose Llacuna Jr. told Philippine News Agency on Thursday afternoon (March 12) that the PUIs are now in isolation in different DOH hospitals in the region.

“Our health personnel are now attending the latest cases PUIs case in the region,” Llacuna said, adding that samples taken from the patients will be sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) for testing.

Data provided by DOH-13 through its daily monitoring showed that two of the PUIs are now admitted at the Adella Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur, while the third PUI case is admitted for isolation at the Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao City.

DOH-13 said the ages of the PUI cases range from 24, 31, and 38, all males and Filipinos. All of the patients have histories of travels in countries with cases of Covid-19 and have exhibited flu-like symptoms that include cough, colds, and fever.

Llacuna also clarified that Caraga Region has no case of Covid-19 and that there is no cause for the public to panic.

“I ask the people of Caraga to constantly monitor and listen to updates from correct sources of information such as the DOH through the agency’s massive information campaigns on Covid-19,” he added.

The first case of PUI in the Caraga Region was recorded in February this year but results turned out negative for Covid-19.

The latest data from DOH-13 also said that the region has 58 cases of Patients Under Monitoring (PUM), 53 of whom have already completed the 14-day isolation period, with five cases still being monitored.

For the safety of students, faculty and staff, classes in all levels in some schools in the region were ordered temporarily suspended by the local government units (LGUs) starting Friday (March 13) until further notice.

Among the LGUs that came out with the order include Cantilan, Carmen, and Carrascal in Surigao del Sur; San Francisco and Bayugan City in Agusan del Sur; and Tubay and Cabadbaran City in Agusan del Norte; and Butuan City.

