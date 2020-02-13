Covid 19 prompts Pagcor to adopt new policy for financial aid

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) announced Thursday that it is implementing a No Contact Application policy for patients seeking financial medical assistance to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID 19).

Jimmy Bondoc, vice president for corporate social responsibility of Pagcor, said the new policy took effect on February 10.

He said there is no need for applicants to queue at the Pagcor's office to submit the required documents.

Under the new policy, applicants are asked to submit the document in a drop box at the lobby of Pagcor Corporate Annex, 1105 United Nations Avenue in Ermita, Manila.

Patients who will submit documents via Pagcor drop box will receive text notifications as regards the status of their request.

Bondoc said even with the implementation of the new policy, the agency will continue to prioritize the medical requests of patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and dialysis.

He added that all documents to be submitted to Pagcor must be authentic and complete.

Incomplete documents will not be processed while those who submit fraudulent documents may have to face legal consequences, he said.

The requirements for financial and medical assistance are as follows: signed request letter addressed to Chairman Andrea Domingo or Pagcor; medical abstract; social case study; photocopy of valid government IDs of patient and relative of patient; contact numbers; email address; and proof of assistance from Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Certified True Copy of Guarantee Letter or Index Card.

To follow up on the status of their request, parties are advised to submit a photocopy of their PCSO Index Card/Guarantee Letter, with the patient's name, contact number, and exact date of submission of request. These information will likewise be submitted via drop box.

Meanwhile, Pagcor will again notify the requesting parties via text message to update them of the status of their requests.

Pagcor assures that all information from submitted documents will remain confidential, in accordance with the Data Privacy Act and all other pertinent laws

Source: Philippines News Agency