Covid-19 positive in Davao City flees care center

A female patient positive of 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from Barangay 23-C here fled from a government-run patient care center on Saturday, Mayor Sara Duterte said on Monday.

“She is positive and currently missing. She’s not in her residence and not in her barangay as well,” Duterte said, adding that health authorities have intensified the search for the infected patient.

But Duterte said it was not the first time that a patient at the city’s Covid-19 care centers attempted an escape, adding that several persons with confirmed infection have also tried to escape.

“She is not only the Covid-19 positive who wanted to escape. There are those who also tested positive of the disease who wanted to go out of the facility. They don’t want to be admitted,” Duterte added.

Following the incidents, she said the city government has beefed up security measures in all of the city’s 11 patient care facilities.

Meanwhile, Dr. Leopoldo Vega, chief of Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) in a phone interview that the patient is in her early 20’s.

“She absconded at the Queensland facility. She is positive and was asymptomatic,” he said, referring to one of the city’s patient care facilities.

Vega also reminded the public for a possible encounter with the patient, saying, “just wear your mask always and avoid contact with anybody”.

As of Monday, this city has a total of 161 Covid-19 cases, 57 of whom are active, with 81 recoveries and 22 deaths.

