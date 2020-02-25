Covid 19 outbreak delays 2 solar projects

Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen) is delaying the commissioning of two solar projects in the latter part of the year, its president and chief executive officer Rogelio Singson said on Monday.

In Manila Electric Company's (Meralco) media briefing, Singson said these solar projects are in Tarlac and Bulacan with a combined capacity of 135 megawatts.

Singson said the photovoltaic panels from China are not yet shipped out due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19).

Only 30 percent of the solar panels for the Tarlac project was delivered.

Chinese engineers contracted by MGen for the Bulacan solar project could not come to the Philippines yet as the government still imposes a travel ban to and from China as well as Hong Kong and Macau to prevent the spread of the Covid 19.

We are still committed to our target of 1,000 to 1,200 megawatts of renewables, Singson said.

MGen targets to install 1,000 MW renewable energy projects over five to seven years.

We are trying to do more renewable these coming months, said Singson.

He added that the company aims to develop a portfolio of utility scale solar, wind and hydropower projects to the Luzon grid.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY