﻿Covid-19 infections in BARMM waning: health exec

Health authorities in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have reported a continuous decline in the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19) infections in the region.

“We are happy about this development. We are looking forward to the continuous decline of the virus in the region,” Dr. Bashary Latiph, Ministry of Health (MOH) – BARMM minister, said in a radio interview Saturday.

Latiph said as of Friday, the MOH-BARMM recorded a total of 69 new cases in the region.

Of this number, 35 are in Maguindanao, 22 in Cotabato City, seven in Lanao del Sur, and five in Basilan.

The island provinces of Sulu and Tawi-Tawi both recorded zero Covid-19 cases on the same day.

“The Covid-19 figure of 69 news cases in the region on Friday is way much lower than 147 cases recorded a day earlier,” Latiph said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ameril Usman, MOH-BARMM director-general, said those who had been infected have shown mild symptoms, an indication the vaccine works.

“Majority of them are asymptomatic with no serious cases this week,” Usman said, adding that only two cases were reported to have moderate conditions and are now showing improvement while in isolation.

He said MOH has fully vaccinated about 24 percent of the 3.4 million population target in the region.

He also noted an almost 50-percent vaccination rate in the region, including the partially vaccinated.

However, Usman noted that vaccination hesitancy remains high in the region with “personal belief” as their reason for refusing to get vaccinated.

One of the strategies that MOH-BARMM is the distribution of “ayuda” (relief assistance) with the region’s Ministry of Social Services and Development.

“Our other strong partners are the United Nation’s Children Fund (UNICEF) and the Bangsamoro Information Office (BIO) in persuading our people, especially the elders, to avail of the free vaccination,” Usman said.

Meanwhile, Latiph admitted that the region has so far monitored seven cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

“Most of them were overseas Filipino workers and have already recovered. They have not infected any family member or anyone,” he said.

“Our monitoring about cases of Omicron, if any, is continuing,” Latiph added.

BARMM comprises the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi; and the cities of Cotabato, Marawi, and Lamitan, and the 63 villages in North Cotabato.

As of Friday, the region has a cumulative total of 18,975 confirmed cases, 17,423 recoveries, and 884 active cases. The Covid-19 death toll stands at 668.

Source: Philippines News Agency