Covid-19 hits 11 more E. Visayas residents

Eastern Visayas confirmed coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases jumped to 625 after 11 residents tested positive, the Department of Health (DOH) reported late Friday.

In a press statement, DOH Eastern Visayas director Minerva Molon said these are part of the 460 swab results from the region’s two Covid-19 testing centers, of which 14 turned positive, including the repeat test on three patients from Leyte.

Of the newly reported cases, seven are from Biliran – three in Naval and two each in Almeria and Biliran.

Two Barugo residents in Leyte were infected while Guiuan in Eastern Samar reported one new case.

They will be tagged as the region’s Patient Nos. 615 to 625, Molon said.

“The regional epidemiology and surveillance unit here is already working with the concerned local government units for the contact tracing. We are also getting more information and reports about these new cases from these areas, if who among them are returnees or close contacts of infected persons,” she added.

The patients are confined in their respective local isolation facilities for monitoring and treatment but will be transferred to a higher health care facility if further management is a need.

Meanwhile, the regional office reported that 22 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the region’s total recoveries to 520 or 83.2 percent of the confirmed cases.

The number of infections in the region significantly increased since the start of June due to the testing of returning residents from Metro Manila and Cebu City as well as overseas Filipino workers.

“More than 90 percent of our patients are asymptomatic and managed in community isolation facilities. We have prevented the community transmission of the virus since returnees were immediately isolated upon arrival,” Molon said.

To date, the region has 102 active coronavirus cases and three deaths from Leyte, Biliran, and Samar. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency