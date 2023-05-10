COVID-19, FLOODS AMONG FACTORS AFFECTING ASSESSMENT TAX COLLECTION IN PAHANG

The impacts of COVID-19 and massive floods have been identified as the factors affecting the local authorities’ assessment tax collection in Pahang, State Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun said.

He said overall, last year’s general assessment tax collection recorded by local authorities in the state, excluding the Rompin District Council, was RM183.64 million, an increase of 3.23 per cent from the previous year, while tax arrears collected in 2022 was RM32.44 million, up 45.08 per cent from RM22.36 million collected in 2021.

“Other factors affecting the tax collection are the economic uncertainties, taxpayers’ financial situation, bankruptcy status of premise owners, and lack of awareness about the importance of paying tax,” he said in reply to Hassanuddin Salim (PN-Kuala Sematan) at the State Assembly sitting here today.

To encourage payment of assessment tax and to ensure higher collection this year, Johari said the local authorities had taken various initiatives including organising tax payment campaigns and introducing mobile tax payment counters and tax payment through instalments.

“We also give a rebate and discounts for payments of tax arrears and appreciation letters to companies with large amounts of tax paid,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency