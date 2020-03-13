Covid-19 fake news bothers Eastern Visayas execs

Local government officials in Eastern Visayas asked residents to stop spreading misinformation about the presence of positive and suspected cases of 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in their communities.

“Please stop spreading fake news and we have to be responsible for what we post on social media,” Naval, Biliran Mayor Gerard Espina. said on Friday.

Espina made this appeal after a post on Facebook claimed that a resident in one of the villages of their town was found positive of the deadly virus.

The municipal doctor of Naval went to the village and looked for the woman who was the subject of the post. The doctor found the woman is already free from any flu-like symptoms, but she was still advised to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine.

“Any information about Covid-19 concerning our town should come from the mayor’s office or the local health office,” Espina said.

The mayor has called the attention of the netizen on Thursday and demanded a public apology to set as an example to others. “There is no need to panic but we have to be alert,” Espina said.

Meanwhile, Baybay City Mayor Jose Carlos Cari asked residents to be vigilant and be mindful of whatever they post and share in their respective social media accounts.

“Make sure that the information that you will share in social media are verified, true and the sources are reliable,” Cari said on a social media post.

The city mayor shared that as part of the city’s mitigation effort, they decided to postpone the hosting of the Women’s Month Celebration at the city gymnasium including the recognition day of all Day Care learners.

Cari encouraged village officials to take part in informing their constituents on the current health issue the country is facing.

Tacloban City Vice Mayor Jerry Yaokasin also encouraged residents to exercise caution and restrain in sharing unverified news reports and unconfirmed information related to coronavirus.

“The spread of fake news and false information on social media will in no way help our current situation. Instead, it will only create panic, chaos, and confusion among our residents here in the city,” Yaokasin said.

In Calbayog, Samar, city health officer Sylvia Briones-De Guzman belied the fake news about a city resident being positive of Covid-19 as shared several times on social media.

The city health officer clarified that there was indeed an overseas worker from Saudi Arabia who was repatriated due to hypertension.

The lady went to the Calbayog City Hall to ask for health certification to avail of assistance from the Overseas Worker Welfare Administration.

The Philippine National Police in Eastern Visayas has earlier announced that they will go after people who will be spreading misinformation and disinformation about the disease.

Col. Ma. Bella Rentuaya, PNP Eastern Visayas regional spokesperson, said the regional anti-cybercrime unit (RACU) has been instructed to closely monitor cyberspace and asked to submit reports of individuals spreading misleading information on social media.

Rentuaya said the police are constantly reminding the public to get information about the Covid-19 only from the Department of Health’s (DOH) official press release, website, and official social media accounts.

Those found spreading false information may face jail sentences of six to 12 years, under Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. Possible violations include Section 6 of the measure or the Unlawful Use of Means of Publication and Unlawful Utterances.

