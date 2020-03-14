Covid-19 deaths in PH rise to 8

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported the death of two more coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients, bringing the death toll in the country to eight.

"The DOH confirms two additional Covid-19 deaths, on top of the one death, announced earlier," it said in a statement.

The profile of the latest Covid-19 fatality was not yet disclosed but the department confirmed that the first one was from Pampanga.

"DOH is currently gathering further details on the recent deaths and will provide information as soon as it is available," it said.

At present, the country's Covid-19 alert is under Code Red Sub-level 2 with 64 confirmed to have contracted the disease.

Most of the patients are confined in hospitals across Metro Manila.

On the suggestion of a single Covid-19 hospital, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier explained that it would require a thorough review first.

"As of now, mahihirapan tayo dahil maghahanap pa tayo, magtatayo pa tayo ng ospital. Tinitingnan 'yan, pinag-aaralan (It is difficult right now because we have to look for a place. We would have to build a hospital. We are looking at that. It is being studied)," he said in a press conference.

Source: Philippines News Agency