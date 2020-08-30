Covid-19 death toll in Caraga climbs to 9

Caraga Region now has nine coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) deaths, the Department of Health in Region 13 (DOH-13) said.

In a press briefing on Saturday evening, the DOH-13 said four more deaths were recorded in the region on Friday and Saturday, with three in Butuan City and one in the town of Lianga, Surigao del Sur.

The recorded deaths include a 33-year-old hypertensive male from Libertad, Butuan City; a 36-year-old hypertensive male from Villa Kananga, Butuan City; a 64-year-old male from Fort Poyohon, Butuan City; and a 75-year-old male from Lianga, Surigao del Sur.

Last Friday, DOH-13 also announced the death of a 56-year-old hypertensive male from San Ignacio, Butuan City who was admitted at Northern Mindanao Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro City last Aug. 25 due to difficulty in breathing and died on the same day.

All of the newly-recorded Covid-19 deaths in the area have medical issues to include hypertension, congestive heart failure and diabetes, the DOH-13 said.

Caraga now has a total of nine Covid-19 deaths, seven of whom are from Butuan City.

The DOH-13 also announced on Saturday 28 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the region, 12 of which are considered newly identified local transmission cases.

The agency added that 17 of the new cases have manifested signs and symptoms — five were considered critical of whom four have died — while the remaining 11 are asymptomatic.

With the newly recorded cases, Caraga Region, as of Saturday evening, has a total of 524 Covid-19 cases with 344) recoveries, 171 remaining active cases, and nine recorded deaths.

Butuan City, in the same period, has a total number of 215 cases with 119 recoveries, 89 active cases and seven reported deaths.

“We are constantly in close coordination with local government units and chiefs of hospitals to address the gaps and needs of our health facilities, both quarantine facilities and hospitals, in terms of managing Covid-19 related cases,” said Jose R. Llacuna, DOH-13 director.

He emphasized that health referral must be clear and in place to properly link patients to the right health facility.

“Most of our deaths have preexisting medical conditions. Thus, early detection is key for timely diagnosis and proper management,” Llacuna said.

He added that DOH-13 has been working with hospitals to ensure their preparedness and response for a possible surge of patients to be managed.

“We already adopted the one-hospital command system to navigate patients, monitor the absorptive capacity of our facilities and to determine resources for augmentation. We appeal to the public to comply with our preventive health measures to delay further spread of infection,” Llacuna said.

Source: Philippines News Agency