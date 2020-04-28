Covid-19 critical center in Baguio to open week earlier

The city government here is fast-tracking the processing of all required documents including license and accreditation from the Department of Health (DOH) for the opening of Santo Niño Hospital the soonest.

During a virtual presser on Tuesday, the city health services officer, Dr. Rowena Galpo said they are working double time in processing the documents of the old hospital which was revived as a critical care quarantine facility to cater to the expected surge of Covid-19 cases due to the mass testing.

Galpo said the hospital, which was turned over to the city last April 17 for its use, could be opened a week earlier than the projected May 11 or on May 4.

“All the requirements are being rushed,” Galpo said.

The city has seen a spike of Covid-19 cases during the weekend when 11 cases were reported, eight of whom were health care workers from the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC).

Earlier, Galpo said they recorded a 13-day no case scenario before it was broken last April 10, when Rosemary Cangdo, a 46-year-old village street sweeper was diagnosed positive for the Covid-19.

Three other cases were registered the next days including two BGHMC nurses.

Santo Nino Hospital is one of the two facilities for Covid-19 cases the city will utilize along with the 32-room Lindi Hotel which is under the direct management of the BGHMC.

Baguio city administrator Bonifacio dela Peña said that 37 rooms could be used for Covid-19 patients and 10 community isolation rooms at the said hospital which has been closed for almost 11 years.

The CHO is in the process of hiring the 32 staff members needed to run the facility, said incoming hospital administrator, Dr. Willy Occidental.

Three other facilities can be used by the city as Covid-19 quarantine center.

The Baguio Teachers Camp has been operational as a 14-day quarantine center for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Galpo said that at present, three OFWs from Benguet and 14 OFWs from Baguio are quarantined at said facility. There are also five drivers of said OFWs confined at the facility for the required 14-day quarantine.

The Baguio City High School will be used also to cater to stranded students and required workers to help in Baguio’s recovery efforts soon.

Baguio mayor Benjamin Magalong said a five-story building in Badiwan in Tuba, Benguet will be used also as a quarantine cente

Source: Philippines News Agency