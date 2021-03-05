Covid-19 cases up in Manila; Arranque Market still on lockdown

The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) active infections in Manila is increasing, with Sampaloc district logging the most cases.

The Manila Health Department (MHD) and the Manila Emergency Operations Center (MEOC) stated that on Thursday, 196 new cases were recorded, bringing to 715 the city’s accumulated active infections.

There were also 115 new recoveries to raise the total to 27,139.

Since March last year when the pandemic was declared, Covid-19 cases in Manila have reached 28,662.

The Manila Covid-19 bulletin showed the Sampaloc area still has 106 active cases, followed by Tondo-1 with 96, and Malate with 90.

A total of 808 individuals have succumbed to the virus after one new death was reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Arranque Market, located along Recto Avenue in Sta Cruz, remained under lockdown for disinfection and sanitation. It will reopen on Sunday.

It was ordered closed on Monday by Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso after 39 meat vendors were found positive for Covid-19.

Only 23 were from Manila, according to Manila Public Information Officer Julius Leonen.

Aside from the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7) variant, the Department of Health also confirmed the presence of the more contagious South African strain of Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency