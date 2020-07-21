Covid-19 cases rise by 1,951 to 70,764; recoveries now over 23K

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 1,951 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, raising the overall tally to 70,764.

The DOH said the additional cases reported were based on the total tests done by operational laboratories.

Majority of the newly announced cases were from the National Capital Region (1,464), Cebu (90), Laguna (74), Cavite (53) and Rizal (36).

It also reported 209 new recoveries and two deaths.

These figures bring the total number of recoveries to 23,281 and the total number of deaths to 1,837.

“Of the two deaths, one happened in July and one happened in June. One of the two deaths happened in Region 7 and one happened in Region 6. Eighty-five duplicates were removed from the total case count,” the DOH said.

It added the total cases reported may be subject to change as these numbers undergo constant cleaning and validation.

The DOH also noted that there are 45,646 active cases and about 91.1 percent of them are mild, 8.0 percent are asymptomatic, 0.4 percent are severe, and 0.5 percent are critical.

In a Covid-19 presser, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the ages of the two fatalities are 49 and 70 years old.

“Kaya inuulit po namin sa ating elderly population, sa ating mga magulang, mga lolo’t lola, mariin po naming pinaaalalahan ang lahat na mag-ingat, hindi po biro ang sakit na ito (We remind once again our elderly population, our parents, grandparents, we strongly remind everyone to stay safe, this disease is fatal),” Vergeire said.

As of Monday, a total of 1,106,866 individual tests were performed by the 63 licensed RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) laboratories and 22 licensed GeneXpert laboratories nationwide.

The DOH also has 15,714 total bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Occupied are about 49.2 percent of 1,371 intensive care unit beds; 48.5 percent of 10,599 isolation beds; and 57.7 percent of 3,744 ward beds.

There are 1,953 total ventilators for Covid-19 patients with about 25.8 percent in use.

Source: Philippines News Agency