Covid-19 cases in PH surpass 23K

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases rose to 23,732 after the Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday reported 740 more infections.

Of this tally, 452 are fresh cases while 288 are late cases or test results released to patients four days ago.

The DOH also reported 159 new recoveries bringing the latest number to 4,895.

The death toll, on the other hand, further climbed to 1,027 following 10 new fatalities.

In a virtual presser, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the DOH has already re-deployed at least 1,285 nurses to hospitals under its Nurse Deployment Program.

Meanwhile, 8,494 slots for the hiring of more healthcare workers were also approved by the Department of Budget and Management on Tuesday.

“We have 3,498 personnel who were hired for hospitals and quarantine facilities,” she said.

